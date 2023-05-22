Ludovic de Saint Sernin to exit Ann Demeulemeester

Ludovic de Saint Sernin is set to make an abrupt departure as creative director at Ann Demeulemeester after a single season, even before the inaugural collection hits retailers. The unexpected announcement was initially reported by Business of Fashion, resulting in the brand finding itself without a creative director for the second time. Previously, Sébastien Meunier had left the company in 2020, leaving the design team responsible for the runway collections.

The aim of Mr. de Saint Sernin's much-anticipated show in March was to rejuvenate Ann Demeulemeester and set it on a fresh trajectory. While the debut received mostly favourable reviews, it may have lacked standout moments. Nevertheless, his gender-fluid designs showcased potential for a promising next chapter.

Reason for depature remains undisclosed

The precise reasons for the untimely conclusion of this chapter have not been officially disclosed by Ann Demeulemeester or its Italian owner, Claudio Antonioli, however the Business of Fashion alludes to management differences between the creative director and the leadership of the company.

Although the fashion industry is known for its intricate dynamics and varying tenures of creative directors, three-year contracts typically represent the industry norm. Notable quick exits in recent times include Peter Dundas, who assumed the role of creative director at Cavalli in March 2015 but left in October 2016. Additionally, the partnership between Raf Simons and Calvin Klein was short-lived, as he departed the brand in December 2018, just two years after his appointment, following reported disagreements with the brand's parent company, PVH Corp.