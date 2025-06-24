LVMH appoints Craftsmanship Chief

LVMH is sharpening its focus on the foundations of luxury, craftsmanship and production, with the appointment of Ludovic Pauchard to a newly created executive role: Industrial and Craftsmanship Director. The move signals a decisive evolution in how the world’s largest luxury group views its industrial backbone amid shifting global market dynamics.

Pauchard, a Louis Vuitton veteran with over two decades of experience, will also head Métiers d’Art, LVMH’s division dedicated to nurturing artisanal supply chains and raw material partnerships, reported Apparel Resources. The dual appointment, effective September 1st, places Pauchard at the centre of the group’s efforts to tighten operational discipline while safeguarding the traditions that underpin its portfolio of maisons.

The timing is strategic

As luxury adapts to a post-pandemic world increasingly shaped by scrutiny of ethical sourcing, manufacturing transparency, and environmental impact, the once invisible aspects of production are moving into the spotlight.

Recent revelations, such as the Italian investigation into Dior, which alleged that handbags sold for thousands of euros were being produced in subcontracted factories that exploited workers, have only intensified the pressure on conglomerates to prove that their supply chains uphold the same standards as their marketing. Against this backdrop, LVMH’s restructuring signals a strategic attempt not just to respond to the scrutiny, but to lead the conversation on craftsmanship, ethical production, and the integrity of luxury at scale.

Pauchard’s background suggests both technical rigour and institutional continuity. An engineer by training, he began his career at Louis Vuitton in 2003 and rose through the industrial ranks in France and the U.S., most recently overseeing 30 leather goods workshops and a workforce of roughly 10,000, reported WWD. His mandate now expands to include alignment across the entire LVMH group’s production network, including strategic transformation projects and sustainability metrics.

More than just a personnel change, the appointment underscores a wider industry pivot. The luxury sector is no longer defined solely by design and heritage; increasingly, it is judged on how and where products are made. LVMH’s consolidation of craftsmanship oversight at the executive level reflects this reality, suggesting that future growth will come not only from creative ingenuity, but from how well the group can scale artisanal quality across global operations.