LVMH names new chief executive of its fragrance division

LVMH, the world's leading luxury group, announced on Thursday the appointment of Yann Musquin as chief executive of its fragrance division, replacing Romain Spitzer, who has recently moved to rival Kering, according to AFP.

Musquin will head LVMH Fragrance Brands, where the group says his brief is to strengthen the appeal of its Givenchy Parfums and Kenzo Parfums houses and to develop LVMH's wider portfolio of brands.

The perfume market is highly competitive and growing, driven by new markets, a shift upmarket and the rise of niche fragrances.

Musquin takes up the role on August 3 and will report to Véronique Courtois, chair and chief executive of Parfums Christian Dior and of LVMH's beauty division. He worked at L'Oréal before joining Parfums Christian Dior in 2008, where he went on to become international marketing director for Dior fragrances. He later served as director of perfumes and beauty at Louis Vuitton, and since late 2024 has been brand director at Givenchy Parfums et Beauté.

Spitzer, who led LVMH Fragrance Brands for ten years, was appointed chief executive of Bottega Veneta at Kering in mid-July.