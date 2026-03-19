LVMH Prize 2026: MAZ by Manuela Álvarez tests a large-scale artisanal model with Adidas

The collaboration between sports giant Adidas and Colombian designer Manuela Álvarez was unveiled during the presentation of the LVMH Prize 2026 semi-finalists. Positioned between sportswear and South American craftsmanship, the Raíz de Fénix collection is part of an approach that values local culture and empowers its artisans.

Who is Manuela Álvarez? The only Latin American designer in the LVMH Prize 2026, Manuela Álvarez trained at the Istituto Marangoni in Milan. Based in Bogotá, she founded her brand in 2013 and is now on her 17th collection. She is continuing to expand in Latin America, the US and Europe.

She has positioned her brand as a high-end contemporary and slow fashion model. The brand focuses on artisanal craftsmanship, textile research, design and Latin American culture.

She collaborates with over 850 artisans. The network is mainly composed of female heads of households and indigenous communities. The techniques used include weaving (on horizontal and vertical looms), embroidery, macramé and leatherwork.

“Our aim is to build a sustainable system in which we provide artisans, educators and educational programmes with innovative tools and a creative structure,” Manuela Álvarez explained to FashionUnited during the LVMH Prize 2026 semi-finalist presentation. “The idea is that they can then pass on this expertise to their families, friends and communities.”

Her objective is clear. She aims for the economic autonomy of artisans and the transformation of their skills into market value. This is achieved through product development and community networking.

Raíz de Fénix: first major collection with Adidas Originals

Raíz de Fénix collection, a collaboration between Adidas Originals and MAZ by Manuela Álvarez Credits: F. Julienne

“Each laboratory is named after the artisan and the technique used,” Álvarez explained. “On our website, which is open to the public, you can view this information, identify the artisans and even contact them directly.”

In 2025, Álvarez orchestrated the first global artisanal collection in Adidas' history and its first full collaboration with a Colombian designer. In two and a half months, 650 pieces were produced, involving more than 60 artisan families.

“Some pieces, such as the trousers, are not entirely handmade, but all the Shakira embroidery (weaving of small beads) and macramé are,” the designer added.

This is not simply a decorative capsule collection. It represents a change in method for Adidas, a prototype for hybrid production with organised craftsmanship.

This is a dynamic that aligns with the luxury codes promoted by the LVMH group. Could it earn her the prize? The answer will be revealed in September 2026.

MAZ by Manuela Álvarez Credits: F. Julienne