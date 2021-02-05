Maison Alaïa appoints Pieter Mulier as Creative Director

Paris-based fashion house Alaïa has appointed Belgian designer Pieter Mulier as its new creative director. A significant appointment, it is the brand’s first creative head since the passing of founder Azzedine Alaïa in November 2017.

The Richemont-owned Maison made the announcement on Friday, with Mulier’s first collection to debut for Spring Summer 2022. The Swiss luxury group sees robust opportunities to growth, however did not share a sales strategy.

Mulier is best known for his work alongside Raf Simons, having held creative roles at Jil Sander, Dior and most recently as global creative director at Calvin Klein.

The legacy of Alaïa has to date been continued by the company’s design studio, releasing collections from the brand’s archives without launching new seasonal ranges.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Pieter into the Alaïa Maison,” said CEO Myriam Serrano of the appointment. “Through the creative prodigy and tenacious dedication of our dear founder Azzedine Alaïa, our maison has been defined by a powerful vision of femininity and sensuality, which will forever set us apart. Pieter stands out with remarkable technical talent and devotion to the craft, a sharp eye for construction and a sense of timeless beauty that is deeply ingrained in the creative approach of our maison. He combines these qualities with keen intellect, true generosity and unwavering humanity, which fills me with the greatest confidence in his creative leadership and innovative powers. His appointment marks the opening of an important new chapter for our maison as we jointly seek to carry the foundational values and distinctive style of Alaïa into the future.”

Image via Maison Alaïa