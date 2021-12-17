Maison Kitsuné appoints Marcus Clayton as Creative Director

French-Japanese fashion label Maison Kitsuné has appointed Marcus Clayton as its Creative Director.

The British designer, who previously designed for a roster of LVMH brands, including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Fenty, will debut his first collection for Fall 2022. The brand is expected to showcase its first runway presentation for Spring Summer 2023.

Clayton previously created several collections for the brand as a guest designer. He replaces Yuni Ahn who left role in January 2020, at the onset of the global pandemic.

Founded in 2002 by Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki, Maison Kitsuné offers a unique, inspirational Art de Vivre blending a fashion brand (Maison Kitsuné), music label (Kitsuné Musique) and coffee shops (Café Kitsuné). The company currently operates 39 worldwide stores and has ongoing collaborations with Puma and Samsung.