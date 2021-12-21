Maje names Charlotte Tasset Ferrec as chief executive

French contemporary label Maje has confirmed that Charlotte Tasset Ferrec is its new chief executive officer, effective January 4, 2022.

Tasset Ferrec will succeed Isabelle Guichot, who has been appointed chief executive officer of SMCP the parent company of Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac, in August 2021.

As chief executive of Maje, Tasset Ferrec will also join the executive committee of SMCP.

Commenting on the appointment, Isabelle Guichot, chief executive of SMCP, said in a statement: “I am very pleased to welcome Charlotte to the SMCP executive committee as chief executive of Maje, a house that I know well after having led it for four years.

“During her extensive career in fashion, Charlotte has acquired an in-depth knowledge of retail, a strategic vision and a leadership, which are major assets to pursue the grrowth and expansion of Maje as a key global player in the affordable luxury market. I join the entire SMCP team in wishing her every success in her new role.”

Tasset Ferrec joins Maje after three years as chief executive of Nina Ricci’s fashion and fragrance business at Puig. Prior to this, she spent 15 years in retail, including nine years at Printemps as chief merchandising officer for ready-to-wear, beauty and lingerie after various positions at Sephora and Gap.