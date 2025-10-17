Mango founder's death: Son Jonathan Andic named suspect in homicide case

Madrid – A major twist has emerged in the investigation into the death of Isak Andic, founder of the Spanish fashion giant Mango. The Court of Instruction No. 5 in Martorell has formally charged Jonathan Andic, his son and the company’s current vice president, as a suspect in the case. The fatal incident occurred on December 14, 2024, when father and son were walking alone along one of the mountain trails of Montserrat, near Barcelona.

Initially, police from the Catalan regional force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, treated the fall that caused the businessman’s death as an accident. That remained the official line when the case was reopened in March 2025 — a routine step in investigations involving deaths from non-natural causes. By late May, sources indicated that the Mossos were preparing to close the case, reaffirming the accidental nature of the death, as reported by El Periódico de Cataluña.

However, on the night of October 16, El País revealed that not only was the investigation still ongoing, but it had also shifted direction: from a presumed accident to a possible homicide. According to the local newspaper La Vanguardia, the court has now named Jonathan Andic as a suspect in the case, a decision reportedly made by the presiding judge in late September.

Contradictions and gaps raise suspicion

Although the investigation remains under strict secrecy, this classification allowed police to continue their inquiries without external pressure or interference. The apparent leak suggesting the case had been closed may have been deliberate, aimed at ensuring the probe could proceed quietly while officers continued to explore the possibility that the fall was not accidental.

According to reports in El País and La Vanguardia, investigators have spent recent weeks analyzing Jonathan Andic’s mobile phone. While there is said to be no “conclusive evidence”, discrepancies in his statements reportedly drew police attention. His first statement, made hours after his father’s death, was described as erratic but understandable given his emotional state. His second, given months later in the office of his lawyer, allegedly contained contradictions and gaps compared to his earlier testimony and to evidence collected at the scene. These inconsistencies appear to be the basis for the current suspicions surrounding him.

Investigators have also considered the testimony of Estefanía Knuth, Isak Andic’s partner at the time of his death, who reportedly mentioned ongoing tensions between father and son. Their strained relationship had been public knowledge and was reportedly the reason the two had decided to meet that day, in hopes of reconciliation.

Family stands by Jonathan Andic's “innocence”

After the founder’s death, Mango underwent a restructuring in January, with Jonathan Andic becoming vice president of the company’s board. In June, he stepped down from his role in the executive committee to take on greater responsibility in the family’s investment and holding companies. Following an equal division of the inheritance in July, he assumed the presidency of Punta Na Holding, which oversees all Andic family businesses, including Mango MNG Holding, the entity through which the heirs control 95 per cent of Mango’s capital. His sisters, Judith and Sarah Andic, serve as vice presidents.

In response to the latest developments, a spokesperson for the Andic family told El País and El Mundo that the family “has not made, and will not make, any public statements about Isak Andic’s death.” The spokesperson added that the family “respects the ongoing proceedings and will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities,” expressing confidence that “this process will conclude soon and that Jonathan Andic’s innocence will be proven.”

In summary The investigation into Isak Andic's death has taken a new turn, with his son Jonathan Andic being charged with suspected homicide.

Suspicions are based on inconsistencies in Jonathan's statements and the strained relationship between father and son.

The Andic family is confident in Jonathan's innocence and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.