Marion Bouchut leaves Shein to become head of global communications at Sephora

Marion Bouchut, currently associate director public affairs at Shein Europe, is moving to Sephora, part of luxury group LVMH. She will take on the role of head of global communications from January 2025.

Bouchut has spent the past two years as a spokesperson for Shein, a brand that has frequently come under fire for controversial issues such as labour conditions, the de minimis tax break and huge production volumes.

In a previous interview with FashionUnited, she discussed the challenges of the ultra-fast-fashion business model and how they often clash with the expectations of the fashion industry.

With her transfer, Bouchut is now opting for a new challenge at Sephora, a subsidiary brand of the world's largest luxury concerns: LVMH.

At Shein, the position of communications director is reportedly being filled by Quentin Ruffat. Ruffat has a background as PR director at influencer agency Forward Global (formerly Avisa Partners) and previously worked at Havas. It is unclear whether the appointment will help improve the brand's image, which has received a lot of criticism.

With this change, the future of Shein's reputation in the fashion world remains an interesting topic to follow.