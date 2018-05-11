Marni appoints Stefano Biondo as its new CEO

Marni has announced a new CEO: Stefano Biondo. The company said in a statement that Biondo takes on his new function as of May 15th, after dropping his position as chief brand officer at Safilo. Marni is part of the Otb group, which also owns Diesel, Maison Margiela, Viktor&Rolf, Paula Cademartori, Staff International and Brave Kid. Biondo will replace and report to Ubaldo Minelli, who was appointed CEO of the Otb group in January.

This is the latest in a series of new arrivals in the company’s top management, whose goal is to set up a three year-strategy for growth in the Asian market, especially in China. Marni also wants to develop its men’s collections and licensing partnerships further.

"In recent years, we have built a solid foundation for the brand’s future and it is now on the launch pad for true development and success,” said Ubaldo Minelli in the statement. “I am sure that Stefano will contribute to reaching our ambitious goals and objectives for the next chapter."

Marni aims to grow even more with appointment of new CEO

Since creative director Francesco Risso has joined the company some two years ago, Marni has seen a notable growth. The brand’s accessories line has led the positive results, growing between 70 percent and 90 percent. “While maintaining the sophisticated codes of its DNA, Marni today also speaks to a wider audience”, read the company statement.

The wholesale channel has 470 stores, while the direct channel, both offline and online, counts on 70 monobrand stores, some of which are entirely dedicated to accessories. Marni’s latest opening was in Florence, and new shops in Paris, New York, Rome and China are already in the pipeline. In 2017, Marni’s turnover exceeded 180 million euro.

Photo: courtesy of Marni/Sutterheim