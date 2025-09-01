Maximilian Kleinert joins Manufactum management board to drive expansion

Maximilian Kleinert is set to further drive expansion in growth markets as a member of Manufactum's management board from September.

A subsidiary of the Otto Group retail group, Manufactum specialises in a range of durable, timeless everyday goods – including clothing. Manufactum currently operates 14 department stores in Germany and one branch in Vienna. The company plans to strengthen its presence in further markets, according to an announcement on Monday. Examples include countries such as Denmark; Belgium; Luxembourg; and the Netherlands.

“At the Otto Group, we are focusing more than ever on scaling successful business models. Specifically, we want to diversify internationally and expand our market share in Europe and the US in the medium to long term,” says Sergio Bucher, Otto Group board member for brands and retail.

Manufactum sees increasing demand for durable products and trustworthy brands. In the clothing sector, the retailer offers, for example, children's fashion from the sustainable label Engel, or brands such as Lanius and Armor Lux for women.

“We are confident that Manufactum’s commitment to high-quality, functional and repairable products will also inspire customers outside Germany and Austria to adopt more conscious consumer behaviour and offer them a welcome alternative to the ubiquitous, fast-moving mass products,” says Bucher.

Kleinert is now a member of Manufactum's management board alongside Alexander Peters and Kai Steffan. Their areas of responsibility will remain unchanged with the expansion of the management board, with Steffan taking over as chairman of the Manufactum management board.

The business economist Maximilian Kleinert began his career in investment banking in Frankfurt. His first job took him to the auditing firm Ernst & Young in Hamburg in 2012. In June 2017, Kleinert moved to the corporate strategy team of the Otto Group, where he most recently oversaw the sale of Sportscheck in 2020 as head of department.

In March 2021, he assumed the position of chief of staff, reporting directly to Sergio Bucher, member of the Otto Group executive board for brands and retail, focusing on the Otto Group’s investment and internationalisation strategy. Prior to his return to the Otto Group, Kleinert worked as director of business change for the British online retailer Freemans Grattan Holding, where he played a key role in the company’s technological transformation.