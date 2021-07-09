Mickey Drexler, the former Gap and J. Crew chief, appointed CEO of Alex Mill

Mickey Drexler, the former heavyweight boss at Gap and J. Crew, has been appointed CEO of Alex Mill, the company founded by his son.

Drexler, who famously turned around a stale J. Crew in the early oughts after having made the Gap a fashion destination, had a magic touch revamping both businesses with his eye for detail, but left after the companies were plagued by stagnating sales.

Now a fashion veteran at 76 years old, Mr Drexler will take the reins at shirtmaker Alex Mill. According to the Sourcing Journal Drexler had held an advisory role as executive chairman of the brand, which was founded in 2012 with the premise of “making the perfect shirt.”

In 2017 Drexler made an investment in the company and introduced his son to Somsack Sikhounmuong, who was then J.Crew’s chief design officer.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Dexler said he “never wants to retire.”