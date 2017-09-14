Missguided ropes in Gareth Jones as Chief Executive of online

Missguided has hired former deputi chief-executive of Shop Direct Gareth Jones to lead its online division, reports Drapers.

The report further adds that Jones is expected to join as the Chief Executive of online at Missguided next week. Based at the company’s headquarters in Manchester, Jones will report to Missguided’s founder Nitin Passi, who will then take over the position of Group Chief Executive.

Jones had quit his role at Shop Direct last year, after serving the company for almost seven years. He joined Shop Direct as brand director in 2009 and was elevated as deputy chief executive in 2014.

In May, Missguided reported a 75 percent increase in revenues for the 12 months to March 2017 to 206 million pounds (271 million dollars), while its international sales, witnessed a jump of almost 130 percent, accounting for over 40 percent of the company’s total turnover.

