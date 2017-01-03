More fashion names announced in Queen’s New Year Honours

While big fashion names including Victoria Beckham, Anna Wintour and Anya Hindmarch lead this year’s Queen’s New Year’s Honours list, other fashion and retail names including All Walks co-founder Debra Bourne, i-D founder Terry Jones and Simon Ward, the former chief operating officer of the British Fashion Council were also awarded honours.

Debra Bourne, co-founder of All Walks with Caryn Franklin and Erin O’Connor, has been awarded an MBE for services to diversity in the fashion industry. All Walks Beyond the Catwalk was launched in 2009 to campaign for positive body image and diversity and to challenge the fashion industry’s dependence on unachievable and limited body and beauty ideals by respecting diversity.

Other fashion names to receive an MBE includes i-D founder Terry Jones, who has been recognised for services to fashion and popular culture, while The Business of Fashion founder and chief executive Imran Amed and Simon Ward, the former chief operating officer of the British Fashion Council, were both honoured for services to fashion.

There were also a number of honours within retail, with former House of Fraser chairman Don McCarthy awarded the CBE for his contribution to business and philanthropy, while Liz Houghton, co-founder and chief executive officer at Mint Velvet was honoured with an OBE for services to business and charity, and John Lelliott, former interim chief financial officer for The Crown Estate, will receive an OBE for services to The Crown Estate and the voluntary sector.

Queen’s New Year Honours list announced

Central Saint Martins’ programme director of fashion, Angela Walters lead the honours in education with an MBE for services higher education, fashion and the creative industries, and Kathryn Parsons, co-founder and co-chief executive of fashion technology initiative Decoded, was also honoured with an MBE for services to digital education.

Other names in the creative industries receiving honours include the Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan, who designed the costumes for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ will be awarded an OBE.

Previously announced was the news that Vogue US editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was awarded a damehood, for her ongoing contribution to the fashion industry, and her help for emerging and established designers, while Victoria Beckham was named an OBE, following in the footsteps of husband David Beckham who collected his OBE in November 2003. In addition, designer Anya Hindmarch received a CBE, adding to her MBE that she received in 2009 for services to fashion.

Image: Debra Bourne Twitter