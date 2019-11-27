Morten Kvale joins Van Gils in Norway

Next year Van Gils will expand in Norway and as of November 2019 Morten Kvale will take on the role of Sales Manager Norway for the iconic dutch lifestyle brand Van Gils.

Morten Kvale started his career in the fashion industry in 1991, taking on various roles for multiple fashion brands since that time. Kvale is now looking forward to expanding Van Gils in Norway as its new brand manager.

Since being founded, Van Gils has been the go-to place to shop for the fashionable and sophisticated man. Considered the best tailor with a unique and distinctive style and outstanding craftsmanship with an eye for detail. The collections provide men with that extra spark to stand out from the crowd.

Van Gils’ mission is to support men on their road to success and celebrating life, providing tailored and smart casual collections with a creative and innovative design. The menswear brand is also very committed to the environment and strive to be as sustainable as possible.

Morten Kvale will be at the Van Gils booth during CIFF Copenhagen in January.

