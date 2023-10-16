Moschino names Davide Renne as new creative director

Italian fashion brand Moschino has appointed former Gucci designer Davide Renne as its new creative director.

In a statement, Moschino said that Tuscan-born designer Davide Renne, who has designed women’s collections for two decades at Gucci, eventually serving as head designer of womenswear, will oversee women’s, men’s and accessories for the Moschino main line.

Renne will join Moschino on November 1, reporting to Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Aeffe SpA, which also owns labels including Alberta Ferretti and Pollini.

He succeeds Jeremy Scott, who departed the Italian label in March after 10 years at the helm.

Renne’s first collection for the brand will debut for autumn/winter 2024 during Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.

Davide Renne to unveil debut Moschino collection in February 2024

Davide Renne creative director at Moschino Credits: Moschino by Alessio Bolzoni

Commenting on the appointment, Ferretti said: “We have all been impressed by Davide’s extremely sophisticated vision of fashion’s power to create a living dialogue with the world around us, and by his deep understanding of the House of Moschino’s legacy and of our codes.

“He is a brilliant designer, and a special human being: Franco used to say that bad manners are the only true bad taste and getting to know Davide I have been struck not only by his obvious talent but by his kindness, his sensibility. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Moschino, a global House with an Italian heart, and a truly unique DNA in the luxury industry.”

Renne added: "Franco Moschino had a nickname for his design studio: la sala giochi - the playroom. This resonates deeply with me: what fashion – Italian fashion especially, and the House of Moschino most of all can achieve with its enormous power should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy. A sense of discovery, and experimentation.

“I am very conscious of the honour that Mr. Ferretti - a gentleman who has been almost fatherly in his ability to listen and establish a dialogue during our encounters - has bestowed upon me in taking charge of the House founded by one of fashion's great minds. So, thank you Mr. Ferretti for giving me the keys to your playroom. I can't wait to begin – we’ll have fun. Together.”