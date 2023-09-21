Moschino to announce new creative director in near future

Moschino is set to name a new creative director in the upcoming weeks following recent management changes earlier this year.

Jeremy Scott, who served as the creative director for the past decade, departed the company in March. Additionally, Stefano Secchi, the former general director, and Michelle Stein, the former president of the US division, also left their roles.

Massimo Ferretti, the chairman of Moschino, revealed that they will soon announce a successor to Jeremy Scott. He mentioned this development after Alberta Ferretti's fashion show in Milan and emphasized that the new creative director will oversee the upcoming collection.

Ferretti stated, "We are in the final stages of defining who will replace Jeremy Scott," as reported by Reuters. Mr Ferretti also noted 2023 is expected to be a transitional year for the company, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, as Moschino explores new avenues for growth.