Musto names merchandise director

Musto has named former Converse executive Keith Taperell as merchandise director, to head up its buying and merchandising departments.

Taperell, who will join from Converse where he has held the position of EMEA apparel merchandising director since September 2013, will be responsible for building a buying and merchandising team that will support the development of the business and oversee on-time delivery processes.

Peter Smith, chief executive of Musto, said: “Keith has joined Musto with a clear brief to build a “world class” buying and merchandising team that will support the next phase of the business' growth.

“He is a superb hire for our business, bringing over 25 years of experience in apparel and footwear. In particular, his background at Converse will vital as we look to maximise the real growth area opportunity there is for Musto in the footwear sector.”

Prior to working at Converse, Taperell held various roles at lifestyle brands including Carhatt, Levi Strauss and Timberland.