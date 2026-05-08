NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti Expands in London: Strengthening its presence in the UK market with the appointment of Diego Mattiolo

At a time when the UK is increasingly focusing on creative education to meet the growing demand for skills in the cultural and creative industries, NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, announces the appointment of Diego Mattiolo as School Director and Head of Education of its new London campus, with courses starting in the 2026/2027 Academic Year.

Credits: Diego Mattiolo School Director and Head of Education NABA London campus; NABA

The UK continues to confirm its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for higher education, attracting 685,565 international students in the 2024/25 academic year, with London standing out as a global hub where international students make up around 24% of the total student population, and Asia remaining the largest source region . Academic institutions and industry alike are now called upon to develop educational models capable of bridging the gap between theoretical learning and applied skills. This move represents a strategic step in the evolution of NABA’s educational model, an extension of a well-established approach that enables the Academy to position itself within an ideal environment to nurture new talent and contribute to the development of contemporary creativity, in line with its purpose: Through Artistic Intelligence we nurture people to design a new tomorrow. Building on the experience and heritage of its Milan and Rome campuses, NABA brings to London a distinctive element: Italian know-how, globally recognised in the fields of design, fashion and visual arts. Not only as cultural heritage, but as a design-driven approach that integrates research, experimentation and making. This competitive advantage translates into an educational model that combines creative vision with practical application, particularly relevant in a market such as the UK, which is strongly focused on graduate employability. This excellence has been recently recognised by the QS World University Rankings® by Subject Art & Design 2026, where NABA entered the Top 50 for the first time, ranking 41st globally and confirming its position as the leading Italian Academy of Fine Arts in the field.

Diego Mattiolo, School Director and Head of Education at NABA London, commented: “At a time when the creative sector requires increasingly integrated skill sets, taking on this role represents a significant opportunity to contribute to the development of NABA’s London campus within one of the most dynamic and stimulating contexts for creativity and artistic professions. Our goal is to build an international learning environment, enriched by the care and craftsmanship typical of Italian expertise—an inclusive, project-driven approach. We position ourselves as a new, student-focused offering, capable of connecting students directly with the professional world, nurturing their talent and preparing them to face continuously evolving challenges.”

An international profile leading the London campus

With over ten years of international experience in academic management, Diego Mattiolo brings to NABA strong expertise in leading multicultural teams and developing dynamic, student-centred learning environments. In his previous role as School Director at EF International Language Campuses in London, he successfully led key growth initiatives, helping to maintain high teaching standards and deliver distinctive educational experiences. His appointment is a key factor in positioning the new London campus: his strong roots in the UK context, combined with a global vision of education, will be instrumental in enhancing NABA’s identity and effectively adapting its educational model to the needs of an international audience.

Learning by doing and qualified education in dialogue with industry

From September 2026, the campus will offer Bachelor’s degrees in Design, Fashion Design and Fashion Marketing Management. Small class sizes (lab practical classes up to 28 students, theoretical classes up to 40 students) enable direct and continuous interaction with faculty, supporting a highly personalised approach, a true “white-glove” education focused on individual development and the exploration of each student’s creative talent. Alongside theoretical learning, hands-on experience plays a central role in developing practical skills for real-world application through the Design Lab, Fashion Design Lab and Textile & Knitwear Lab.

These spaces allow students to engage with leading industry players, work on real briefs and gain insight into professional methodologies and dynamics. The academic offering is defined by an interdisciplinary, project-based approach, built around the “learning by doing” model. Within the London landscape, this also translates into an accessible and merit-driven education, with scholarships of up to £7,000 depending on the eligibility round and awarded to students who demonstrate commitment and talent. The scholarship is awarded as a tuition fee reduction for the first year of study. It will be continued into the second and third years of the programme, subject to the recipient meeting the required academic progression and performance criteria set by the Academy.

London and Here East: a strategic hub for education, innovation and creativity

NABA’s London campus is located within Here East, an innovation hub home to over 6,500 professionals, tech companies, startups and creative institutions. More than just a campus, Here East is an ecosystem where education, industry and research coexist. For students, this means direct access to an international network and tangible opportunities to engage with the professional world—transforming their academic journey into an immersive, real-world experience. Organisations based within the hub include Liverpool Media Academy, Studio Wayne McGregor, Sports Interactive and The Trampery on the Gantry.In particular, the proximity to the V&A East Storehouse will offer students the opportunity to access collections, interact with artworks and explore curatorial and research practices, strengthening the connection between education and the cultural sector.

New programmes and pathways for an international audience

Completing the London campus offering, the Academy introduces new programmes designed for those approaching creative education. The Integrated Foundation Programme will include a one-week experience at the Rome campus, giving students the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Italian cultural context through academic workshops, events and local activities, strengthening the link with Made in Italy while broadening their global perspective.

Studying at NABA also means joining an international community of over 6,000 students from more than 100 countries. From summer 2027, the London campus will expand its offer with Summer Courses – English Art Summer Camps: a month-long programme combining English language learning with artistic and design activities, integrating classroom lessons with hands-on experiences and urban exploration. Additional services include Career Service, visa support and counselling. Upon completion of the Bachelor’s programmes, students will be awarded a BA (Hons) Degree accredited by Regent’s University London.

Sustainability and innovation as educational drivers

NABA’s London campus has been designed as a highly innovative space, with a strong focus on digital technologies and sustainability, in line with the Academy’s manifesto. Sustainability is an integral part of both the learning experience and the educational model: through concrete projects, students are encouraged to engage with contemporary environmental challenges, developing a responsible, future-oriented mindset focused on circular economy principles, waste reduction and the responsible use of resources. This commitment is also reflected in campus operations, with over 50% of energy sourced from renewables, alongside energy-saving and recycling solutions, and in an inclusive approach that promotes accessibility, participation and the value of diversity.