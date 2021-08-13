Neiman Marcus appoints digital strategist, revamps multi-channel stores

Neiman Marcus has announced the appointment of Renée Paradise as Senior Vice President of Digital Business & Customer Strategy.

After successfully navigating its bankruptcy last year the American department store giant is now the largest luxury e-commerce player in the U.S.

The Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) is planning to revamp its business with a three-year plan to invest 500 million dollars to refresh its stores, modernise its logistics and deliveries and acquiring new technology.

Paradise comes from Bloomingdale’s where she served as Senior Vice President, Customer Revenue & Growth at Bloomingdale’s, responsible for driving innovation to expand direct selling online and grow digital business. Before that, she led eBay’s luxury sneaker and streetwear business.

“As we continue to invest in our digital business to better serve our customers and provide the ultimate integrated luxury experience, Renée’s accomplished background and experience will be pivotal in propelling us forward,” said David Goubert, President and Chief Customer Officer of NMG.