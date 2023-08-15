New Balance signs its first ever female basketball athlete

Footwear giant New Balance has announced a significant development in its athlete lineup. The Boston-based brand has secured Cameron Brink, a standout figure from the Stanford Cardinal ranks, to join its cohort of athletes. Brink's entry is particularly noteworthy as she becomes the inaugural female basketball player to align with New Balance's roster, elevating the brand's commitment to gender diversity within its sporting partnerships.

Brink's reputation is underpinned by her track record of various medals and distinctions. The collaboration between New Balance and Brink extends beyond athletic pursuits, the company said in statement. They will launch community-centered initiatives intended to catalyse positive change for young female athletes, solidifying their joint commitment to social impact.

Brink commented, "I am honored and excited to join forces with New Balance. Their ability to empower athletes perfectly aligns with my own values, and I look forward to this journey with them. I hope we inspire athletes around the world to fearlessly pursue their dreams."

Brink is set to feature in campaigns spanning both lifestyle and performance domains. Furthermore, she will engage closely with New Balance's footwear and apparel design teams, lending her insights to shape forthcoming products.

Naveen Lokesh, Head of Basketball Sports Marketing at New Balance, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Cameron as the first female basketball player to join the New Balance family. Cameron's exceptional skill on the court and her desire to give back align perfectly with New Balance's desire to change the game for the better. We are excited to support Cameron reaching new heights in her career and contributing to the growth of women's basketball for years to come."