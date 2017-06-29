New Look taps Rosa Gutierrez Sanchez as design consultant

London - High street fashion retailer New Look is understood to have hired Rosa Gutierrez Sanchez, Mango's womenswear director, as its newest trend and design consultant.

Gutierrez Sanchez, who first joined the team at Mango in 2015, is set to begin her new role at New Look on July 5, according to Drapers. She brings with her over 25 years of industry experience and is set to work together with New Look design, buying and merchandising teams on a contract basis starting with three months.