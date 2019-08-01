New management and strategies for Pinko

New management and strategies for the brand. A young, all-Italian dream-team will lead Pinko to a next level.

Pinko looks ahead. Evolution & revolution are the keywords for the new management’s strategies. For the first time, President Pietro Negra will be supported by an all-Italian young team to build the success of the brand from now on. Research and innovation have always been part of the Pinko DNA: once again, they lead the path to cutting edge management.

The Pinko family grows with figures fully trained in the realms of fashion, luxury and retail, the actual Pinko R-evolution kickstart. “We pondered on Pinko’s future,” says Pietro Negra, President of Cris Conf in Fidenza (Parma), which he founded with his wife Cristina Negra and which controls Pinko. “This is just the beginning of a bigger project to be disclosed step by step in the next few months. The company turnover is a crucial point for any family business willing to preserve its independence. We believe in the power of younger generations. Therefore we created an all-Italian team to boost an already successful business model.”

Federico Bonelli, with experiences in Ernst & Young, The Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company has been appointed General Manager . Emanuele Bianchi, previously in Diesel, Coccinelle and Dolce & Gabbana, takes on as Marketing & Communication Director. Cecilia and Caterina Negra, the founders’ daughters and pivotal figures of Pinko’s success, confirm their roles leading respectively the Communication and the Creative department. Caterina Salvador becomes Director of Style and Product after working in Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Coin. More talents will be eventually hired.

“Pinko has a success story and great potential too,” says the Executive Director Federico Bonelli. “The brand developed a strong commitment with the audience, by always staying true to its aesthetic, quality and pricing. We started by redefining some fundamentals of Pinko’s strategies. And we are about to develop more, reshaping the digital landscape, the retail and wholesale models, while rethinking the approach to the Chinese market.”

A broader vision will positively impact on Pinko’s revenues. The company grew to 210 million euros in 2018, and a further increase is expected for 2019. Pinko currently owns 194 stores worldwide, with plans to open more shortly. In China, a crucial long-time market with a local branch, Pinko will reach over 65 doors, more than 40 will be directly operated stores.