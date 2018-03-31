Notonthehighstreet appoints new CEO

Notonthehighstreet has appointed Barrie Seidenberg as its new CEO. The decade old company, which aims to bring together the most unique and stylish products that are hard to find anywhere else, will see Seidenberg lead the team that also includes David Phillips, chief financial officer, and Ella d'Amato, chief commercial officer.

Notonthehighstreet partners with over 4,000 of the UK’s small creative businesses to offer a unique curation of fashion, gifts and products.

Seidenberg stated: “I look forward to working with the talented and passionate team behind Notonthehighstreet as well as the company’s network of more than 4,000 partners, and I am eager to immerse myself in the business to discover opportunities for ongoing innovation, meaningful expansion and continued growth.”

Credit: Notonthehighstreet Facebook page