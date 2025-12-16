Nude Project seeks new CFO amid international expansion drive

Nude Project has opened a vacancy for a new chief financial officer (CFO) at a pivotal moment in its international development.

The transition comes as the company accelerates its growth outside Spain and consolidates its presence in strategic markets across Europe and the United States. This follows a year marked by the expansion of its physical retail network and the strengthening of its international positioning.

The announcement was shared today, Tuesday, by the company's current CFO, César Javier Arcones Luengo, via LinkedIn.

In his post, Arcones confirms the vacancy as a handover in the finance division and emphasises that the move is not a casual decision but rather the start of a new chapter.

"There are some very exciting things in motion, major decisions and news that will arrive soon," the executive said, pointing to significant changes on the brand's immediate horizon.

The search for a new finance chief coincides with the recent opening of Nude Project's first flagship store in Berlin and the consolidation of its presence in northern Europe, following the inauguration of its Amsterdam store last April.

This is in addition to the advancement of its plans to establish a permanent presence in the US, following the success of its first pop-up in Miami last October.