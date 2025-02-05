OTB Group appoints Serge Brunschwig as CEO of Jil Sander and Chief Strategy Officer

OTB Group has announced the appointment of Serge Brunschwig as CEO of Jil Sander and Chief Strategy Officer of the wider OTB Group, effective February 5, 2025. Brunschwig will report directly to Ubaldo Minelli, OTB Group’s CEO, in what is widely seen as a strategic move to further elevate the luxury brand’s profile and strengthen the group’s long-term vision.

“We are delighted to welcome Serge Brunschwig to our Group,” said Ubaldo Minelli. “In his role as CEO of Jil Sander, Serge will aim to further elevate the positioning of this brand with invaluable potential, carefully and strategically guiding its growth trajectory. Thanks to his experience and international vision, he will also contribute to defining an even more ambitious strategic path for OTB.”

Brunschwig brings an impressive track record in the global luxury sector, with nearly three decades of experience at the LVMH Group. He has held senior leadership roles across some of LVMH’s most prestigious brands. Most recently, he served as CEO and President of Fendi, overseeing significant global expansion and brand repositioning efforts. Prior to this, he was President of Dior Homme, Chief Operating Officer at Christian Dior Couture, and CEO of Celine. He has also held key managerial roles at Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

A graduate of École Polytechnique, École Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications, and Sciences Po Paris, Brunschwig is known for his strategic acumen and deep understanding of the luxury market. His appointment signals OTB’s intent to bolster its ambitions and accelerate the growth of its high-end fashion portfolio, which includes brands such as Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, and Viktor & Rolf, alongside Jil Sander.

Strengthening OTB’s strategic vision

Brunschwig’s dual role reflects OTB’s focus on both individual brand development and group-wide growth. As Chief Strategy Officer, he is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping OTB’s broader strategy in an increasingly competitive luxury landscape. The global luxury market, valued at over 345 billion euros in 2023 and projected to grow steadily in the coming years, presents significant opportunities for OTB to expand its influence.

Jil Sander, known for its minimalist and refined design language, has undergone a renaissance in recent years. Under Brunschwig’s leadership, the brand is expected to further strengthen its global footprint while remaining true to its signature aesthetic.

This appointment comes at a time when OTB Group is doubling down on its growth strategy, having made significant investments in recent years to expand its brand portfolio and enhance its digital and retail capabilities.