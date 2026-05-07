Pandora ambassador Pamela Anderson links fashion and animal protection at Global Fashion Summit

Speaking at the Global Fashion Summit in May 2026, Pamela Anderson, ambassador for jewellery brand Pandora, spoke out in favour of animals. She believes that activism, even when romanticised, is a personal choice. It is also a concrete struggle that has already succeeded in creating laws and making a difference.

Responding to a question from Emily Chan of British Vogue about animal protection in fashion, Anderson explained: “My father was a hunter. He always told me, ‘Never go in the shed’. So of course, that was the first thing I wanted to do. My friends and I opened the door. I discovered a dead deer, hanging upside down, headless, its blood slowly dripping into a bucket. The moment I understood what I was seeing, everything changed. It was over.

“I remember going to my father, my little pigtails sticking up, and making him promise he would never do it again. He kept his word. He never hunted again. That was, in truth, my very first act of activism.”

Anderson added that she has always felt a closeness to animals. She sometimes trusted them more than humans. When she gained a media platform through her role in the series Baywatch, she realised that these vulnerable beings had no voice and offered them hers.

Jennie Farmer CMO, Pandora and Pamela Anderson Credits: Olivia Rohde

Pamela Anderson defines herself as a romantic activist

“It has been wonderful to partner with different NGOs and associations doing good work, to speak out all over the world, and to help get laws passed where there were none,” the actress added. “We can also make these choices privately. Nowadays, when you go to a restaurant, there is always a vegan option. We no longer need to raise our hands to say, ‘Excuse me, I need this or that’. These options are now part of our culture.”

Once seen as a fun game, activism has become her way of “leaving an impact on this world”. Anderson is now a global ambassador for Pandora, not only for its lab-grown diamonds – a showcase for the brand's sustainability commitments – but also for her deep-seated convictions. By choosing to partner with such a sincere activist, Pandora is indirectly committing to animal protection, a cause the actress has always championed.