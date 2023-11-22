Pascal Conte-Jodra appointed CEO at Y/Project

Avant-garde fashion label Y/Project announced the appointment of Pascal Conte-Jodra as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr Conte-Jodra is expected to lead the brand into a new era, collaborating with creative director Glenn Martens to embark on an ambitious growth plan.

Mr Conte-Jodra will seek to raise brand awareness, build greater international distribution and focus on sustainability initiatives.

Y/Project has long challenged traditional norms, pushing fashion’s boundaries and inspiring individuals to express themselves freely. The brand's values are built upon four fundamental pillars: Design Integrity, Artistic Pillars, Versatility in Ethos & Design, and Sustainability, a according to a company statement.

WWD reported on the the brand’s aspirations, with Mr Conte-Jodra and Mr Martens, who is also the creative director of Diesel, outlining their plans for the company, which include launching pop-up stores, enhancing e-commerce sales, and ultimately establishing their own boutique and retail business.