Patrick McDowell wins Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Patrick McDowell has been selected as the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The Liverpool-born designer was presented with the award by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, during an event at 180 Studios. He joins the ranks of SS Daley, Saul Nash and Labrum London as a winner of the award.

Introduced in 2018, with Richard Quinn named as the inaugural recipient, the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Designs intends to recognise emerging fashion talent and the role the wider industry has played in diplomacy, culture and communications. Since its debut, each year a winning designer is selected by the British Fashion Council (BFC) in collaboration with the Royal Household.

Those chosen as honourees typically show evidence of sustainable practices in their process, as well as efforts to mitigate their brand’s impact on the environment. For McDowell, this takes shape not only in his own collections, which often feature upcycled and repurposed elements, but also in his wider work for the fashion industry.

The designer has previously served as the sustainability design director of Italian brand Pinko, and has regularly appeared on panels discussing sustainability, alongside others like Bethany Williams. McDowell has also partnered with material and biotech firms on integrating experimental materials into new pieces, and is currently a participant in the BFC’s Low Carbon Transition Programme.

The award ceremony took place as part of the annual BFC Foundation impact announcement day, during which the recipients of other BFC support schemes were also revealed.