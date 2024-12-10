PrettyLittleThing CMO reportedly steps down

Nicki Capstick, the chief marketing officer of PrettyLittleThing, is believed to have stepped down from the fast fashion e-retailer.

The reason for Capstick’s departure was not given in the report of Drapers, which initially revealed the news.

Capstick first took on the CMO role in July 2023 amid a number of leadership shifts carried out upon the exit of PrettyLittleThing founder, Umar Kamani.

Prior to this, however, Capstick had already been on the Boohoo-owned company’s marketing team since 2011 and, over time, had served in roles of increasing responsibility, including head of marketing in 2017 and marketing director in 2020.

Alongside her promotion to CMO, Capstick further took on co-CEO duties next to Tom Binns, who had been named chief operating officer.

Now, Capstick’s exit comes months after Kamani made his return to the business following what had been an 18-month absence.

In the announcement, Kamani, who had previously served as CEO, expressed concern that PrettyLittleThing had “lost touch with what made it so special”, the customer, encouraging him to step back in and steer the business forward.

While Kamani didn’t reveal his job title, he did state that the move marked an “exciting next chapter” for the company.