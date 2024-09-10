Umar Kanami announces return to PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing founder and former chief executive Umar Kamani has announced his return to the e-tailer on social media, vowing to put the needs of its customers first.

Posting on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, Kamani said: “I’m writing to you today with both excitement and heartfelt determination as I announce my return to PrettyLittleThing.

“Over the past few years, I’ve watched from the sidelines as the brand we built together has, at times, lost touch with what made it so special—you, our loyal customers. This has driven me to step back in and take on the responsibility of steering PrettyLittleThing forward, putting your needs and desires at the forefront of every decision we make."

Kamani, who stepped down as chief executive of the fast fashion chain in April 2023, went on to promise that his return to the business would mean the reintroduction of free returns for the e-tailer’s “royalty customers,” as he believes it is vital to make the shopping experience “more seamless and enjoyable”.

PrettyLittleThing started charging a 1.99-pound fee for returns in June, a policy that also applies to PLT's royalty scheme members, who pay 9.99 pounds a year for unlimited deliveries in the UK.

Kamani added: "I sincerely apologise for any negative experiences you may have encountered during my absence. I take full responsibility from this moment on, and I am committed to making sure your experiences with us are nothing short of exceptional moving forward.

“Thank you for your continued support and for giving me the opportunity to guide PrettyLittleThing into its next exciting chapter. I won’t let you down. We’ve always been one big PLT family and now we will be stronger than ever.”

Kamani didn’t reveal his official job title.