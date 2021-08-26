PrettyLittleThing names Molly-Mae Hague as creative director

British fast-fashion online retailer PrettyLittleThing has named Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague as its UK and EU creative director.

The Boohoo-owned fashion label said that Hague, who has 5.9 million Instagram followers, will be taking an “active position in creatively directing upcoming campaigns for the brand and signing new faces within the UK and EU”.

The TV personality and influencer, who has previously served as a UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing curating edits, and working on behind-the-scene videos and podcast interviews, will also be working with the label’s in house creative and brand team throughout 2021/22.

Commenting on her new role, Hague said in a statement: “I’m so excited to announce my new role as creative director of PrettyLittleThing for the UK and EU. It’s a dream to continue working with my favourite brand and we have so much to show you all! This is just the start.”

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague announced as PrettyLittleThing UK and EU creative director

Umar Kamani, chief executive at PrettyLittleThing added: “This felt like a natural fit for us. Molly has been a huge part of our PrettyLittleThing journey and she is so invested in the brand.

“We wanted to explore different avenues together and bring her on board as more of a creative, where she can work closely with our team and be involved in our wider strategy across the UK and Europe over the next 12 months.”

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

The news drops alongside Hague’s first exclusively designed collection for PrettyLittleThing, which takes inspiration from the influencers off-duty style. The collection includes easy-to-wear separates and classic silhouettes, co-ords, sharp tailoring and wardrobe essentials like jeans, tops and swimwear.

“The collection cultivates her own style capturing those on-point ‘gram looks whilst continuing the #everyBODYinPLT ethos,” explains PrettyLittleThing.

Highlights include an olive statement suit with split hem trousers and an oversized blazer, oatmeal draped detail bodycon dress, and a sage green oversized blazer dress. Styles are available in UK sizes 4 – 30.

Hague’s appointment follows PrettyLittleThing naming American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor as creative director in a yearlong partnership last year. Taylor’s debut collection for the brand launched in January 2021 and was part of the company’s bid to boost its presence in the US.

PrettyLittleThing is a UK-based fashion retailer aimed at 16-35-year-old women. The company operates in the UK, Ireland, Australia, US, France, Middle East and North Africa.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing