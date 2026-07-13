Pronovias appoints new marketing and communications director following its sale to Cap Capital

Madrid – Pronovias is continuing to lay the foundations for its next chapter under the ownership of British investment group Cap Capital, announcing the appointment of Alejandro Santos as its new marketing director. This appointment follows the official announcement almost a month ago of Luis Müller Heiberg as the company's new chief financial officer, the first addition to Cap Capital's 'new Pronovias'.

The company was awarded to Cap Capital in early June, following judicial authorisation for the sale at the end of May. While the foundations for this new chapter were outlined, it was noted that the new Strategic Plan for Pronovias will not be presented in detail until September 8. Cap Capital is using the interim period to assemble the new team that will lead the iconic Spanish bridalwear firm. In mid-June, the company announced the appointment of economist Luis Müller Heiberg as its new chief financial officer. Now, in mid-July, it has hired Spanish consultant Alejandro Santos as the new marketing director.

As confirmed by Pronovias, in his new position Santos will lead the brand's new global marketing and communications strategy. He will be tasked with reinforcing the “notoriety and desirability” of the bridalwear firm and its collections. He will also build a “more direct and personal” relationship with brides and “evolve” the bridal experience offered to its potential client community through personalisation, inspiration and artificial intelligence. AI is set to play a decisive and principal role in this new chapter for Pronovias, a point previously made by Cap Capital in early June and now emphasised by the new marketing director.

“Pronovias has something that very few brands in the world can say,” which is that it remains focused on “pampering and accompanying a woman in one of the most important moments of her life.” Regarding this task, “my two great challenges concern the brand and the experience,” stated Alejandro Santos, new marketing director of Pronovias, in a statement shared by the bridalwear firm on his appointment. To address the first challenge, he continued, the focus will be on “strengthening and building a brand that knows how to listen, accompany and inspire the future bride with closeness and authenticity.” This goal will be supported by an elevated “experientiality,” which will be achieved through “a personalised and memorable experience worthy of a moment as unique and iconic as a wedding.” He added that “artificial intelligence will play a key role” as a differentiating element that the firm will be able to capitalise on to “personalise and surprise the bride,” while “we will understand and decode what she needs to make her dream come true, always from emotion, the brand and the experience.”

From LVMH to Bimani, via Pandora

A professional with over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand building, Alejandro Santos had previously worked for companies such as L’Oréal and the Italian Angelini Industries before joining the LVMH group in 2017. He held various positions of responsibility at the French multinational luxury holding company between June 2017 and June 2023, always within Moët Hennessy, its wines and spirits division. After just over six years, he moved to Pandora, where he served as marketing director for Spain and Portugal until January 2025.

After his time at the popular Danish jewellery firm, Santos launched his own strategic marketing consultancy, “AS Studio”. From this office, he has provided advisory services to various companies in the fashion, beauty, retail and hospitality sectors. His clients included Bimani, the fashion brand of entrepreneur and influencer Laura Corsini, where Santos served as marketing and communications director between March and September 2025.

“Alejandro's appointment comes at a strategic moment for Pronovias,” the company stated, “as the company moves towards a model where every physical and digital touchpoint must better respond to the expectations, desires and emotions of each bride.” The intention is that “the objective is clear,” which is to ensure “that the Pronovias experience does not begin or end with the dress, but accompanies the woman throughout the entire process of decision-making, preparation and celebration” of the wedding. In this context, they added, “his arrival represents the incorporation of a profile with solid international experience and a deep understanding of how to build brands with cultural relevance, emotional connection and long-term value.”