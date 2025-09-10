Puig promotes Jose Manuel Albesa to deputy CEO

Madrid – Coinciding with the publication of the results recorded at the close of the first half of 2025, Puig has announced the restructuring of its Executive Committee, with the creation of the new position of deputy CEO. This position has been designated to senior executive, Jose Manuel Albesa.

According to the Spanish fashion and beauty multinational, the creation of this new position within its organisational structure aims to promote the development of Puig’s vision and strategy as a group, throughout its entire operating and business model. Following these intentions, Albesa will combine his new role as deputy CEO with his current responsibilities as president of Puig’s Beauty and Fashion division.

He will lead all of the company’s divisions, reporting directly to Marc Puig, current president and chief executive officer of Puig. Puig has publicly stated that the move should not be interpreted as a prelude to any kind of succession process at the head of the executive management or the presidency of the Spanish fashion and beauty multinational.

Marc Puig, president and CEO of Puig. Credits: Puig.

“We have created the position of deputy CEO of Puig, to whom all divisions will report,” and “for which I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jose Manuel Albesa,” announced Marc Puig. “I have worked closely with Albesa since I took over as CEO in 2004, and I can assure you that his passion, understanding of Puig’s values and talent as a brand builder and leader have been instrumental in transforming Puig into the global premium beauty company it is today.” Precisely because of all this, Puig noted, “Albesa is the ideal person for this new position and I look forward to moving into this new phase of Puig’s development thanks to our strong relationship of trust.” Puig emphasised, “I remain firmly committed to my role as president and CEO,” and “together, we will ensure that Puig faces the future in a position of maximum strength.”

Deputy CEO of Puig, and president of beauty and fashion

A veteran of the Spanish fashion and beauty multinational, Albesa joined Puig in 1998 from L’Oréal, holding various positions of responsibility since then. After serving for the first few years as managing director of Carolina Herrera and of the product and fragrance lines of Prada and Comme des Garçons, in 2004 he was promoted to vice president of international brands in Puig’s Prestige division. This division currently comprises Carolina Herrera, Charlotte Tilbury, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci and Rabanne. Following this position, in 2008, he assumed the role of chief brand officer for all the group’s fragrance brands.

Established in that position, Albesa continued to expand his roles and responsibilities within the company. In 2011, he assumed control of Rabanne’s fashion business; in 2015, that of Carolina Herrera; and a year later, in 2016, all of Puig’s fashion brand businesses. This assumption of greater responsibilities led to his appointment in 2018 as president of brands, markets and operations. Finally, in 2021, he was appointed Beauty and Fashion president.

“Throughout his career, Albesa has held various senior management positions in the field of brand development, marketing and innovation,” and “among his achievements” within the company are leading “the repositioning of Rabanne, Carolina Herrera and Jean Paul Gaultier, transforming them into three of the top 10 fragrance brands in the world,” Puig highlighted.

In summary Puig has announced the restructuring of its Executive Committee with the creation of the role of deputy CEO, appointing Jose Manuel Albesa.

The aim of this new role is to drive Puig’s vision and strategy, with Albesa overseeing all divisions and reporting directly to Marc Puig.

Marc Puig has clarified that this move is not a prelude to a succession process and reaffirms his commitment to his current role as president and CEO of Puig.