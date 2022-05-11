Puma: Héloïse Temple-Boyer assumes role of supervisory board chair

Puma SE(PMMAF.PK), a German maker of footwear, apparel, and accessories, said on Wednesday that Héloïse Temple-Boyer has assumed the role of Chair of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 11.

Temple-Boyer succeeds Jean-François Palus, who had previously resigned as Chair of the Board effective from the same day.

Temple-Boyer has been a member of the Board since 2019 and is also a member of the Audit Committee.

Palus will also step down as Board member when the company finds a suitable candidate to succeed him.(DPA)