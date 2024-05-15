Puma names new managing directors overseeing the UK, DACH and Benelux regions

Sportswear brand Puma has named Bas van den Bemt as the new managing director of central Europe, as Nina Graf-Vlachy exits the business for a position at Zalando.

Van den Bemt will oversee Puma’s operations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) as well as Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) from July 1.

He has been with Puma since 2009 in various management and sales positions, including eight overseeing the Benelux business for eight years, and most recently worked as the managing director of Puma UK and Ireland.

Lucynda Davies - managing director of Puma UK and Ireland Credits: Puma

Replacing Van den Bemt to oversee the UK and Ireland region will be Lucynda Davies, who has more than twenty years of experience in the sports industry. She joins from JD Sports, where she served as the chief brand relationship officer. Both will report to Javier Ortega, managing director of Europe.

Commenting on the appointments, Ortega said in a statement: “As the managing director of the UK and Ireland and head of Puma Benelux, Bas has done a great job of finding innovative ways to elevate the Puma brand, working closely with our wholesale partners and connecting with our consumers.

“I’m also excited to welcome Lucynda, who, given her vast industry experience, is the ideal candidate to lead our UK and Ireland business. At the same time, I would like to thank Nina for her energy, dedication and commitment over the past ten years and I wish her all the best for her future.”