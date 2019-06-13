Pure London appoints new director and event manager

Fashion trade show Pure London has announced the appointment of Gloria Sandrucci to the role of Event Director and Melanie Alston to the role of Event Manager. Sandrucci has been promoted from the role of Head of Sales, which she held since July 2018. As for Alston, she joined ITE Group, the company organising Pure London, ten years ago and has been serving as Head of Womenswear for Pure London since 2011.

“One of the key objectives to creating a successful business has to be investing in people. Both Gloria and Melanie have, for many years, been passionate about Pure London, the industry, the brands and the buyers, and strive to make every season the best show ever”, said ITE Group’s Fashion Portfolio Director, Martin Arnold, in a statement. “They work tirelessly to source exciting new designers and brands, and we are delighted to promote them for their hard work and dedication”.

The next edition of Pure London is set to take place from July 21-23 at Olympia London. More than 700 brands will participate in the event, according to ITE Group.

Photos: Gloria Sandrucci (left) and Melanie Alston (right), courtesy of Pure London