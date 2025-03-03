QVC Group extends term of CEO by three years

Social shopping company QVC Group has announced that its current president and chief executive officer, David Rawlinson, will be extending his term by three years.

Rawlinson had first joined QVC in July 2021, when it had previously been known as Qurate Retail. In a statement, the executive said that during his time at QVC, it has emerged as a “more nimble and more profitable” group, despite various obstacles, with a target to return to growth.

“As shopping grows quickly on social and streaming platforms, we are well positioned to use our exceptional content creation and selling capabilities to capture market share. We still believe retail can be joyful and human,” Rawlinson added.

The announcement comes on the back of a rebrand for the video commerce firm, which changed its name to QVC Group in February 2024 to better reflect its mission to reposition itself into a live social shopping company.

Such efforts are being made under QVC’s ongoing WIN growth strategy, which underlines three priorities: Wherever she shops, a pillar dedicated to pushing live shopping content; Inspiring people and products, forming a leading live social shopping content engine; and New ways of working, continually improving technology and fund expansion for new platforms and audiences.

As such, extending Rawlinson’s term will mean he is to lead QVC into its next chapter, executive chairman, Greg Maffei, said, as “we focus on growth and transforming into a live social shopping company”.

QVC utilises a variety of platforms to bring video commerce to consumers, acting via social platforms, like YouTube and TikTok; streaming apps, such as its QVC+ and HSN+ services; e-commerce sites and 15 global TV channels, available on cable/satellite TV and over-the-air TV.