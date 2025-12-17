Rag & Bone: Swaim Hutson appointed head of menswear design

The New York-based brand has entrusted its menswear line to the former creative director of The Academy New York. The first collection will be unveiled in Florence for autumn/winter 2026.

Rag & Bone has announced the appointment of Swaim Hutson to the role of head of menswear design. The brand's strategy includes the debut of the designer's first collection in Florence at Pitti Uomo in January 2026, presenting the autumn/winter 2026 season.

The move, according to a statement, aims to consolidate the brand's positioning in denim and tailoring, key sectors for the new creative direction. Andrew Rosen, executive chairman of Rag & Bone, commented on the appointment: "Swaim brings an innovative vision of creativity and craftsmanship, reinforcing the essence of the brand: the elegance of British tailoring combined with the authenticity of American sportswear."

Hutson has two decades of experience in the international menswear segment. The designer founded the brand Obedient Sons, a finalist at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. He has held creative director positions at 3.1 Phillip Lim, Club Monaco and Generra. He subsequently founded The Academy New York.

"Rag & bone has always been synonymous with authenticity and innovation," said Hutson regarding his new role. "I want to build on these values, creating menswear that is both enduring and immediate, capable of expressing the soul of New York whilst engaging with a global audience."

New creative director Credits: Rag & bone