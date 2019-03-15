Ralph & Russo appoints chief growth officer

Luxury British brand Ralph & Russo has appointed Helen David to the newly created position of chief growth officer.

In her new role, David will spearhead the brand’s merchandising, retail, wholesale, haute couture and business development teams and will report directly to Ralph & Russo CEO, Michael Russo.

David has most recently held the role of chief merchant of Harrods, where she spent a decade pioneering some of the department store's most ambitious projects to date, including the trio of superbrand departments. Prior to Harrods, David worked at Net-a-Porter and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Commenting on David’s appointment in a statement, Russo said: “The appointment of Helen David marks a significant step in Ralph & Russo’s ambitions to expand its retail business and product diversification. With the roll-out of leather goods, shoes and Prêt-à-Porter at the forefront of our immediate plans, Helen brings a wealth of relevant experience which will fuel our global ambitions.

“We are very excited to welcome Helen and have her unique experience supporting the broader Ralph & Russo business at a world class executive level.”

David will be based out of Ralph & Russo's recently announced new headquarters within White City’s MediaWorks building.