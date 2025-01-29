Reconomy appoints Rakhshan Zahid to lead Re-use division amid expansion plans

Reconomy, the international circular economy specialist, has appointed Rakhshan Zahid as Chief Executive of its Re-use division. Zahid takes the helm of a business unit that encompasses Advanced Supply Chain and ReBound, offering technology-driven supply chain, logistics, and fulfilment solutions to retailers looking to implement circular economy principles.

With a decade-long tenure at Amazon, where she held senior roles in fashion, groceries, and marketplace operations across Europe, Zahid brings a wealth of experience in scaling businesses and driving operational excellence. Her appointment reflects Reconomy’s ambition to strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable logistics. “It’s an extremely exciting time to be part of Reconomy and the sectors we support,” she said. “We are committed to providing exceptional service and innovative supply chain tech solutions to our long-held and newly won customers, as well as expanding our client base in the UK, Europe, and the US.”

Zahid succeeds Claire Webb, who transitions to Executive Chair to oversee the handover before pursuing non-executive board opportunities. Webb played a pivotal role in shaping Reconomy’s Re-use strategy, including integrating ReBound and Advanced Supply Chain, launching a European returns superhub in Nettetal, Germany, and spearheading the division’s textile EPR compliance solutions for brands and retailers. Reflecting on her tenure, Webb noted, “We have built a fantastic team and developed market-leading technology. Rakhshan is the perfect appointment to take this further.”

Reconomy’s Chief Executive, Guy Wakeley, underscored the strategic importance of the Re-use division, which serves some of the world’s most successful retailers. “There’s significant opportunity for businesses to benefit from our global, sustainable, omnichannel pre-retail and returns expertise as they move towards more circular supply chains. We’re delighted to welcome Rakhshan, whose track record in scaling retail businesses will be invaluable in this next phase of growth.”

Jelle Schoenmaker remains Managing Director of ReBound, while Ben Balfour continues to lead Advanced Supply Chain as Managing Director. The transition signals Reconomy’s continued investment in circular logistics as brands seek more sustainable and efficient supply chain solutions.