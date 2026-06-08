Rémy Baume is new CEO of Printemps group

In a statement, the Supervisory Board of the Printemps group announced the appointment of Rémy Baume as its new CEO.

The position had been vacant since the departure of Jean-Marc Bellaiche. He left his role in September 2025 to lead the Greek hotel company Sani/Ikos Group.

“Retail is reinventing itself, but its most precious intangibles – novelty, pleasure, quality, and hospitality – remain. Since its inception, Printemps has been one of the great innovators in modern retail,” stated Rémy Baume in the release. “It is a sincere honour to take the helm of this pioneering institution. Together with its dedicated teams and magnificent partner brands, we will write a vibrant, human-focused new chapter, driven by all the possibilities of our time.”

Rémy Baume: a profile combining finance, consulting, retail and fashion

Rémy Baume, 50, is a graduate of ESCP Business School and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School. He began his career at Morgan Stanley as a financial analyst and later a mergers and acquisitions specialist, before joining McKinsey & Company.

He then continued his career at LVMH/Groupe Arnault as investment director, then at Carrefour, where he held several positions related to strategy, transformation and non-food, eventually becoming a member of the group's executive committee.

In 2013, he became president of Kidiliz Group (formerly Groupe Zannier), a specialist in children's ready-to-wear, before being appointed chairman and CEO of Zadig & Voltaire in 2020. During his career, he has also worked with companies and brands such as Kenzo, Paul Smith, Jean Paul Gaultier, Levi's and Catimini.

He is a multifaceted professional, an expert in the international development of major brands as well as in the management of family-owned groups.

“Rémy's career demonstrates his ability to combine strategic vision with operational excellence in a highly competitive environment,” commented the Printemps Supervisory Board. “This, combined with his deep understanding of transformation, retail, and brand challenges, is a major asset for positioning Printemps for sustainable growth.”

The Printemps group has been owned by the Qatari investment fund Divine Investments SA, controlled by the Qatari royal family, since 2013. With over 3,500 brands and a total area of 180,000 square metres, the Group has 3,000 employees.