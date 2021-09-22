Richard Buckley, fashion editor, dies at 72

Fashion editor and writer Richard Buckley died on Sunday after a prolonged illness. The news was confirmed by Tom Ford, Buckley’s husband.

Ford said in a statement released via his brand: “It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side.”

Buckley began his career at New York Magazine and is best known for his work as Editor in Chief at Vogue Hommes and previous stints at Women’s Wear Daily and Vanity Fair.

The Los Angeles times said Ford met Buckley in an elevator at a fashion show in 1986. The couple share a son, Alexander John Buckley Ford, was born in September 2012 via a surrogate.