Russell & Bromley appoints Daniel Beardsworth-Shaw as its first creative director

Footwear and accessory brand Russell & Bromley has revealed the name of its first creative director. Daniel Beardsworth-Shaw will be taking on the helm creative position at the 140 year old label, while further joining the company’s executive leadership team where he will report to CEO, Andrew Bromley.

The designer has already established a strong base within the UK fashion industry, having picked up experience in various British labels as well as across global markets where he curated conceptually commercial ranges, campaigns and stores.

Among his professional background, Beardsworth-Shaw previously led the design and product development of footwear specialist Hunter and sportswear label Sweaty Betty.

This was in addition to a “significant” tenure alongside the British designer Christopher Raeburn, with whom Beardsworth-Shaw built up “extensive knowledge of responsible and intelligent design and production”.

For Russell & Bromley, meanwhile, his appointment marks “a pivotal moment in the next chapter of the brand’s future growth trajectory”, with Beardsworth-Shaw’s first full collection for the brand to come for the autumn 2025 season.

New headquarters and creative director market next phase in transformation

In a release, CEO Bromley said: “We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to lead our new product design function and visual brand identity as we focus on growing our global business. This marks an important step in our transformation plans to cement our reputation within British fashion.”

As of yet, much of the brand’s transformation plans have been focused on its physical presence. In fact, Beardsworth-Shaw’s appointment comes on the heels of a relocation of the Russell & Bromley headquarters, which has moved into a three storey lot in London’s Soho.

At the new site, all head office functions are situated as well as newly introduced dedicated design and creative studios.

The brand has also initiated plans for a UK retail expansion, with two new stores opened in London within the last year, both of which exhibit a new concept aimed at reflecting the brand’s targeted luxury positioning.

In his own statement, Beardsworth-Shaw also expressed enthusiasm for what is to come, adding: “It’s an honour to be part of the next chapter of Russell & Bromley, telling the story of this iconic British brand through innovation and a new creative direction.”