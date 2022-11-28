Sidney Toledano appointed head of France's Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture

Sidney Toledano has been appointed the new head of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.

Mr Toledano succeeds Ralph Toledano, who is no relation, and who held the position alongside the presidency of France’s fashion chamber, FHCM, since 2015.

Sidney Toledano will remain Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, as well as Chairman of the Board and board member of the Institut Français de la Mode.

A tenure at the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode typically last for two years, although Ralph Toledano served for two terms.

Sidney Toledano, who was born in Morocco, was decorated by the country’s King Mohammed VI as Officer of Wissam Al-Arch distinction in 2007. In France he has been awarded the honorary titles of Chevalier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur and Officier dans l’Ordre National du Mérite.

“You know my attachment to Haute Couture and the values it embodies,” Sidney Toledano said in a statement reported by Yahoo. “I hereby formally commit myself, as did my predecessor Ralph Toledano, to defend and promote them.”

Chanel SAS president Bruno Pavlovsky, who took over as president of the FHCM earlier this year, commented: “I am very pleased that Sidney Toledano, with his great experience and in-depth knowledge of creation, know-how and innovation, is dedicated to the outreach of Haute Couture, a French exception whose role is essential.”