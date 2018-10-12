Sophie Brocart named CEO of Jean Patou

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has announced the appointment of Sophie Brocart as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jean Patou, reveals WWD. Brocart, senior vice president of fashion ventures at LVMH Fashion Group, joins Jean Patou after serving as CEO of Nicholas Kirkwood, since 2015. The report added that LVMH will announce her replacement at the London-based footwear brand I a due course.

In a bid to revive the brand, LVMH recently tasked its creative direction to Guillaume Henry, whose first collection is expected to be out by the the first half of 2019.

On Brocart’s appointment, the report quoted Sidney Toledano, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, saying in statement: “With Guillaume Henry, a talented designer, Sophie is charged with reviving this iconic house, which marked the history of fashion and fragrance. I wish her great success.”

Brocart, the report added, has been actively involved in LVMH’s search for new talent and has also mentored the winners of the annual LVMH Prize for Young Designers. She has served in different positions at the group’s headquarters, and at brands including Louis Vuitton and Celine.

LVMH to revive Jean Patou