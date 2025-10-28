Stefano Festa Marzotto new IAF president

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) has announced a leadership transition, naming Stefano Festa Marzotto as its new president. The announcement was made at the 40th IAF World Fashion Convention in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, which also celebrated four decades of the organisation’s global collaboration within the apparel industry.

Stefano Festa Marzotto, an Italian manufacturer of high end outerwear and a board member of Italian association Confindustria Moda, succeeds Cem Altan, who concluded his four-year term. Under Altan’s presidency, the IAF strengthened its standing as the primary voice for apparel manufacturers globally. His tenure focused significantly on improving responsible purchasing practices and deepening collaboration across the industry’s complex global value chain.

The appointment of Festa Marzotto signals the next phase for the federation, with a continued emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and partnership that transcends international borders. The new president is expected to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor, steering the organisation toward collective solutions for industry-wide challenges.

The federation, which represents members from over forty countries, plays a crucial role in uniting brands, retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers worldwide to foster smarter, stronger, and more sustainable supply chains. The transition comes as the industry increasingly navigates heightened regulatory pressure and a demand for greater transparency, where the cooperation between manufacturers and their partners is essential.