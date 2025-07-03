Swarovski appoints new UK and Ireland general manager

Swarovski has named Samantha Jeffries as its new UK and Ireland general manager. Her appointment comes as the jewellery specialist looks to move forward with strategic goals in the regions, where it plans to expand its ‘Pop Luxury’ positioning and deepen customer connection.

Jeffries has already been a part of the Swarovski team for over 10 years, first joining as London District Manager in 2014, before moving up the ranks within retail and wholesale. Prior to Swarovski, Jeffries had been at Mamas & Papas over the course of almost seven years, most recently serving as the independent sales manager for the UK and Ireland.

In a statement, Jeffries said she was excited to take on the new role and lead Swarovski UKI “into its next era of growth”. She continued: “Swarovski’s rich heritage and exceptional savoir-faire gives the House a unique position within the jewellery and fashion industry that makes being part of it an incredible experience."

Swarovski initiated its ‘Pop Luxury’ positioning as part of its wider Luxignite strategy, designed to establish notable brand moments in global flagship stores. With this, the brand has set out to align itself within popular culture with the goal of retaining relevance among customers.

In the UK, this has already been manifested in the opening of stores, including on Regent Street in London and a pop-up in Harrods, as well as the rolling out of campaigns featuring notable brand ambassadors, such as Bella Hadid and Ariana Grande, who also collaborated with the brand on a collection.