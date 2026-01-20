Tala CEO steps down amid expansion plans

Activewear brand Tala has lost its chief executive officer. Morgan Fowles has stepped down from the helm as the business prepares for expansion amid “record-breaking” financials.

Documents filed with the UK’s Companies House revealed Fowles resigned on January 13. Tala has now confirmed her departure in a statement to The Times.

The company added that it was “currently experiencing a record-breaking revenue year, whilst remaining profitable and outperforming industry benchmarks for growth, alongside opening two new central London Tala stores”.

In her own statement to the publication, Fowles said: “The last 12 months have been particularly exciting, seeing all our hard work come to life. I’m stepping down as CEO but remain its biggest fan, and am very excited for what the company will continue to achieve over the next 12 months and beyond.”

Fowles joined Tala in May 2021 after serving in various roles at the likes of Spoke and Thomas Pink. Her exit comes as the brand continues to juggle increased investment with strong growth.

In its most recent financial report for the year ended March 31, 2025, Tala posted a 19 percent increase in revenue to 19.8 million pounds, driven by wholesale expansion. Despite this, the company swung to an operating loss of 1.9 million pounds, reflecting increased investment in preparation for physical retail growth.

Tala entered the physical retail market in May 2025, opening its first London store on Carnaby Street which was then followed by another location at Westfield London in November. The company has confirmed plans to open additional stores in the next three years, both in the UK and internationally.