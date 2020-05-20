The Kooples names artistic director

French fashion brand The Kooples has named Tom Van Dorpe as its new artistic director, as the label looks to strengthen its positioning as the “most distinctive contemporary Maison”.

Belgian-born Van Dorpe will be responsible for setting a new global creative vision for The Kooples’ women’s, men’s, and accessory collections, explained the fashion brand, and will work towards updating the label’s “rebellious yet sophisticated signature style” by creating a “visual language that resonates” and strengthens the brand.

Van Dorpe, who joined The Kooples just ahead of lockdown in France, has served as a stylist and creative consultant for some of the biggest names in fashion, culture and music such as Fenty, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Max Mara Group.

Romain Guinier, chief executive officer of The Kooples, said in a statement: “We are very happy to welcome Tom. His global vision, his creativity and his sense of sophisticated elegance will be great assets to reinforce the unique imagery of our brand. His appointment at The Kooples confirms the MF Brands Group’s great ambitions for our Maison.”

Tom Van Dorpe to join The Kooples as artistic director

The Kooples added that the new brand direction would present a “much tighter” collection, as well as a return to marketing focused on aspirational couples with a “renewed emphasis on storytelling and community building”.

Commenting on his appointment, Van Dorpe, said: “I am thrilled to join The Kooples’ family. I have always considered it one of the most vibrant original contemporary fashion brands. Its distinctive rule-breaking DNA is more relevant than ever today.

“I am looking forward to exploring new expressions of its trademark style and creating the brand icons of tomorrow. Today, the new rebellion is breaking free of stereotypes, a modern approach.”

The Kooples was founded in 2008 by three brothers, Alexandre, Laurent and Raphaël Elicha to offer accessible luxury collections to couples with its contemporary take on tailoring, ready-to-wear and accessories for both men and women.

In 2019, the contemporary French brand became part of the MF Brands Group , which recently changed its name from Maus Frères International, joining other luxury brands including Lacoste, Gant, Aigle and Tecnifibre.

Image: courtesy of Kooples